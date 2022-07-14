Data: Insider Intelligence; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Amazon continues to tout Prime Day's growth year after year.

Why it matters: The giant summer sales event has helped drive new signups to Amazon's Prime subscription service, minting new members who spend at least two to three times more a year than non-members.

By the numbers: Amazon Prime Day this year saw global sales grow 17% from last year, to $12.5 billion this year, Insider Intelligence estimates.

Comparatively, Adobe Analytics says total U.S. sales hit nearly $12 billion this year.

Worth noting: Online retail prices grew 0.3% in June from last year, meaning higher prices did not have a significant impact on sales growth, according to Adobe.

Amazon did not release sales numbers itself today. But the company said it sold nearly 10 times the amount of goods this year — 300 million items — during Prime Day than its first year, 2015.

Be smart: Amazon Prime Day was actually 48 hours. The company expanded its Prime Day sales beyond 24 hours in 2017.