Montgomery County police in Maryland warned on Wednesday that officers will enforce the law against disturbing the peace, as protests continue outside Supreme Court justices' homes.

The big picture: Protests first erupted outside justices' homes after a leaked draft in May showed that the Supreme Court was planning to overturn Roe v. Wade and continued after the final ruling in late June.

Driving the news: "Please note: MCPD supports the first amendment right to protest, however anyone violating the disorderly conduct statute, may be subject to arrest," Montgomery County police said on Twitter.

"There are content neutral Montgomery County Code and Maryland Law provisions that restrict protesting and assembling in a private neighborhood, as well as disturbing the peace," the police department also noted on its website.

Background: Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home lies in Montgomery County.