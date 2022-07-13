Bill Gates pledges $20 billion to foundation to address "huge global setbacks"

Bill Gates said Wednesday that he plans to give "virtually" all of his wealth to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and eventually move off the list of the world’s richest people.

Driving the news: Gates plans to transfer $20 billion to the foundation's endowment this month to help increase its spending from $6 billion a year to $9 billion a year by 2026, he said in a tweet.

What he's saying: "Several huge global setbacks over the past few years have left many people discouraged and wondering whether the world is destined to get worse," Gates wrote on Twitter.

"The pandemic is one of the biggest setbacks in history," he tweeted. "The war on Ukraine is a gigantic tragedy for the entire world. The damage from climate change is already worse than most models predicted. The U.S. has taken a huge step backwards for gender equality and women’s health."

"The great crises of our time require all of us to do more," Gates added.

The big picture: Gates had already pledged to give away at least 50% of his wealth to charity as part of the Giving Pledge, which he and ex-wife Melinda Gates created with fellow billionaire Warren Buffett in 2010 to encourage the ultra-wealthy to donate to charity.

Since 1994, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have contributed $39 billion to the foundation. Since 2000, the foundation has spent $79.2 billion, according to a press release.

"Over the past two years, the foundation has also made commitments of $2.1 billion to gender equality, nearly $1 billion to advance global nutrition, and over $2 billion to address the COVID-19 pandemic," the foundation said in the release.

Editor's note: This story has been updated with details of the contributions to the Gates Foundation.