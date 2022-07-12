Twitter has hired Rebecca Hahn, formerly the chief communications officer at the electric mobility company Bird, as its new vice president of global communications, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: The company has lacked a communications lead for the past few months, exacerbating stress from the fallout of its deal drama with Elon Musk.

In the past few months, executives have taken the lead on communications in some cases by putting out statements surrounding deal developments and addressing business concerns directly on Twitter.

Details: The communications lead role has been vacant since last November, but it's been led by Twitter CMO Leslie Berland on an interim basis for the past seven months. Hahn, who technically started last week, will report to Berland.

Hahn has experience managing communications on the client side at Bird and Oracle as well as on the agency side as a partner at The OutCast Agency for nearly 10 years.

In her time at OutCast, Hahn managed communications strategies for an array of private and public companies, mostly in tech, including Andreessen Horowitz, Coinbase, Facebook and TurboTax.

The big picture: Twitter has continued to hire new top executives, despite a companywide hiring freeze.