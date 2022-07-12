14 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Ex-Oath Keepers spokesperson: Jan. 6 could have been "spark that started ... Civil War"
Former Oath Keepers spokesperson Jason Van Tatenhove warned during Tuesday's Jan. 6 hearing that the violence of that day "could have been the spark that started a civil war."
Driving the news: "I do fear for this election cycle because who knows what that might bring," Van Tatenhove testified Tuesday during the seventh public hearing.
- "We've gotten exceedingly lucky that there has not been more bloodshed," Van Tatenhove said, adding that "the potential was so much more."
- Van Tatenhove, who was part of the Oath Keepers for several years, also warned that the group is a "dangerous militia."
- The group, he said, is drifting "further and further right — into the alt-right world, into White nationalists and even straight-up racists and it came to a point where I could no longer continue to work for them."
Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.