Former Trump campaign manager said he felt "guilty" for helping Trump win on Jan. 6
Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a text exchange on the evening of Jan. 6 that "a sitting president [is] asking for a civil war," adding that former President Trump's rhetoric "killed someone" that day.
Driving the news: "This week I feel guilty for helping him win," Parscale wrote in a text message to former senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson, in a text exchange obtained by the panel.
- "You did what you felt right at the time and therefore it was right," Pierson wrote to Parscale on Jan. 6, to which he responded: "Yeah. But a woman is dead."
