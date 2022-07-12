Former Trump campaign manager said he felt "guilty" for helping Trump win on Jan. 6

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a text exchange on the evening of Jan. 6 that "a sitting president [is] asking for a civil war," adding that former President Trump's rhetoric "killed someone" that day.

Driving the news: "This week I feel guilty for helping him win," Parscale wrote in a text message to former senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson, in a text exchange obtained by the panel.

"You did what you felt right at the time and therefore it was right," Pierson wrote to Parscale on Jan. 6, to which he responded: "Yeah. But a woman is dead."

