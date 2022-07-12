Skip to main content
14 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Former Trump campaign manager said he felt "guilty" for helping Trump win on Jan. 6

Erin Doherty
Committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) lead the seventh hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on July 12. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said in a text exchange on the evening of Jan. 6 that "a sitting president [is] asking for a civil war," adding that former President Trump's rhetoric "killed someone" that day.

Driving the news: "This week I feel guilty for helping him win," Parscale wrote in a text message to former senior campaign adviser Katrina Pierson, in a text exchange obtained by the panel.

  • "You did what you felt right at the time and therefore it was right," Pierson wrote to Parscale on Jan. 6, to which he responded: "Yeah. But a woman is dead."

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper