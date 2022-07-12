Louisiana judge blocks state's abortion law again

A Louisiana judge blocked enforcement of the state's near-total ban on abortions on Tuesday while a clinic pursues litigation challenging the laws.

The big picture: The court order renews a previous order that blocked enforcement of the abortion ban.

Why it matters: After the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June, Louisiana's "trigger" laws were set to go into effect.

Under the laws, a pregnant person can only obtain an abortion if they are at risk of death or permanent injuries. The law does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Flashback: A district court initially blocked the laws from going into effect on June 27, after abortion providers filed a lawsuit claiming the ban violates the state's constitution.