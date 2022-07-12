Skip to main content
12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Louisiana judge blocks state's abortion law again

Julia Shapero
Abortion rights activists march to the White House to denounce the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end federal abortion rights protections on July 9. Photo: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A Louisiana judge blocked enforcement of the state's near-total ban on abortions on Tuesday while a clinic pursues litigation challenging the laws.

The big picture: The court order renews a previous order that blocked enforcement of the abortion ban.

Why it matters: After the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade in late June, Louisiana's "trigger" laws were set to go into effect.

  • Under the laws, a pregnant person can only obtain an abortion if they are at risk of death or permanent injuries. The law does not include exceptions for rape or incest.

Flashback: A district court initially blocked the laws from going into effect on June 27, after abortion providers filed a lawsuit claiming the ban violates the state's constitution.

Go deeper