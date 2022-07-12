Liz Cheney says Trump attempted to reach out to Jan. 6 witness

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said at a Jan. 6 committee hearing on Tuesday that former President Trump personally called an unidentified Jan. 6 committee witness.

Why it matters: Cheney says the committee has referred the matter to the Department of Justice, which has the power to prosecute the former president if it determines he tampered with a congressional witness.

What they’re saying: "After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings," Cheney said.