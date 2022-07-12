Capitol rioter apologizes to U.S. Capitol Police officers after Jan. 6 hearing

Stephen Ayres, a Jan. 6 rioter, embraced former U.S. Capitol Police officers at the culmination of the seventh public hearing on Tuesday and apologized to them.

Driving the news: Ayres, who pleaded guilty in June to disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building for entering the Capitol on Jan. 6, approached former USCP officers Harry Dunn, Michael Fanone and Aquilino Gonell at the end of the hearing, per the Washington Post.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said Tuesday that Gonell had to "leave policing for good" because of injuries he sustained to his left shoulder and right foot during the Capitol riot.

Ayres testified Tuesday that the Capitol riot "changed my life ... not for the good," noting that he since has lost his job.

