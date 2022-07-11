Data: Yahoo Finance; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

Twitter's stock has been riding the down-escalator since it accepted Elon Musk's acquisition bid — and that has continued after he tried to back out of the deal.

By the numbers: Twitter shares plunged by over 11% to $32.65 on Monday, a 2-year low.

The stock is now worth about 38% less than the price at which Musk agreed to buy the company — $54.20.

Catch up quick: Musk on Friday sent a letter to Twitter attempting to kill the deal, accusing the company of failing to provide sufficient data about bots on its platform.

Twitter, which has said it's not hiding anything, has signaled its plans to take legal action to enforce the accord.

Be smart: Deal experts say Musk doesn't have much of a case. But Twitter's stock drop suggests that the company's investors don't expect to get paid the amount they were initially promised.

It "looks like a long drawn out court battle," Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives said in a research note.

"The problem for Twitter is the Delaware legal battle ahead does not help/solve all the questions for employees, investors, partners, and other stakeholders" and it "comes at a time that digital ad headwinds are increasing," Ives added.

What we're watching: Whether Musk and Twitter strike a merger deal at a lower price. Or an end to the saga that forces Musk to pay a breakup fee — either the $1 billion stipulated in the deal terms, or some higher amount determined by the Delaware Chancery.