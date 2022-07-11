19 hours ago - World
Putin decree extends fast-track citizenship to all Ukrainians
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Monday extending a simplified process for obtaining Russian citizenship to all Ukrainians.
Why it matters: The fast-track procedure was previously only available in certain parts of Ukraine, and the move to expand it signals Russia's aim to broaden its influence inside Ukraine.
The big picture: Putin initially signed a decree offering a fast-track Russian naturalization process to residents of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk and Luhansk regions in 2019.
- In May, eligibility for the procedure was extended to the largely Russian-occupied regions of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, AP reported.
- Last month, Russian forces handed out Russian passports to Ukrainians living in the occupied cities of Kherson and Melitopol.
- Ukrainian officials have not yet responded to the extension of the program to all Ukrainians, per AP.
