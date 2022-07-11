Novak Djokovic beat Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3), on Sunday to win his seventh Wimbledon title (fourth straight) and 21st Grand Slam, moving him one shy of Rafael Nadal's record.

Driving the news: Djokovic capped off a wild past 10 months by winning his favorite event. "[Wimbledon] always has been ... the most special tournament in my heart, the one that motivated me to start playing tennis."

Kyrgios was up to his usual tricks, hitting trick shots, pounding serves up to 136 mph and entertaining the crowd. He finished with 30 aces, the fifth-most in any major final since 1991.

The big picture: The Big Three — Djokovic, Nadal and Roger Federer — have now won 62 of the past 75 men's Grand Slam titles, and 20 of the past 22. They've also won 17 of the past 19 Wimbledons. It's madness.

Table: Axios Visuals

Yes, but: With each passing month, the chances to watch the Big Three in action get rarer. Nadal's injury robbed us of a head-t0-head Grand Slam matchup, and we may not see another one for quite a while.

The bottom line: One day, the insane chart above will no longer be of use. Men's tennis will have moved on from The Big Three era and will belong to a new generation — one fortunate enough to have avoided their two-decade reign of terror. But that day will have to wait.

"We'll never see a competitor like Rafa again. You'll never see someone wield a racket like Roger, so effortlessly. You'll never see anyone who just wins [like] Djokovic."

— Kyrgios

