First look: Wisconsin Senate candidate shares mother's abortion story

Wisconsin's Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is out with a new campaign ad in which his mother shares her personal story of getting an abortion when her health was at risk.

Why it matters: The Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has brought back an 1849 law in Wisconsin banning abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Exceptions to save a woman's life only exist if it is recommended by multiple doctors.