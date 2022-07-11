11 hours ago - Politics & Policy
First look: Wisconsin Senate candidate shares mother's abortion story
Wisconsin's Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, is out with a new campaign ad in which his mother shares her personal story of getting an abortion when her health was at risk.
Why it matters: The Supreme Court's ruling overturning Roe v. Wade has brought back an 1849 law in Wisconsin banning abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Exceptions to save a woman's life only exist if it is recommended by multiple doctors.
- For Democrats, the Roe decision has injected new urgency into statewide and federal races in Wisconsin, where GOP Sen. Ron Johnson is defending a seat rated "toss up" by Cook Political Report.
- "It was my decision. Not some politician's," Barnes' mother says in the ad, shared first with Axios.