Trump slams Elon Musk as "another b------t artist" at Alaska rally

Former President Donald Trump dug into Elon Musk over his effort to buy Twitter during a rally in Alaska Saturday, going so far as to call Musk "another b------t artist."

Driving the news: According to statement filed with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission on Friday, Musk will try to bail on his $44 billion agreement to buy Twitter on the grounds that the social media company hasn't met its contractual obligations.

Back in May, Musk said that he would reverse Twitter's permanent ban of Trump if the deal was successful.

What they're saying: Trump told rallygoers that one of the priorities of a Republican Congress would be to stop "left-wing censorship" before going on to plug his own struggling social media app, Truth Social.

"Sign up now for Truth Social, it’s hot as a pistol,” Trump told the audience.

“Elon is not gonna buy Twitter. Where did you hear that before? From me,” Trump added.

"He’s got himself a mess," he said, later adding, "he's got a pretty rotten contract, I looked at his contract."

Trump recounted that Musk had recently told him that he'd never voted Republican. "I didn’t know that. He told me that he voted for me, so he’s another b------t artist."