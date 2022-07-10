Cipollone "did not contradict anybody" in testimony, Jan. 6 panel members say

Former White House counsel Pat Cipollone "did not contradict anybody" in his testimony to the Jan. 6 committee, committee members said on Sunday.

The big picture: Cipollone testified before the Jan. 6 committee on Friday in a closed-door interview. He was subpoenaed after former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson's explosive testimony at the most recent Jan. 6 hearing.

What they're saying: "At no point was there any contradiction of what anybody said," Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" of Cipollone's testimony.

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" that the former White House counsel's testimony "augments and certainly does not dispute" Hutchinson's testimony, even though the committee did not specifically ask him to corroborate parts of her testimony.

"I think there was a lot of information that fit into this bigger puzzle that we're putting together," Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Fla.) told NBC's "Meet the Press." "We have different voices telling about the same meeting, and more or less telling the same narrative."

What's next: The committee members said they expect there to be excerpts of Cipollone's testimony at future hearings.