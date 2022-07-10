Abbott resumes production of baby formula at Michigan plant

Abbott Nutrition has resumed production of baby formula at its Michigan plant, NBC News reports.

The big picture: The initial closure of the Michigan plant over contamination concerns in February significantly exacerbated the baby formula shortage in the U.S.

Abbott reached an agreement with the Food and Drug Administration in May to reopen the plant. However, just two weeks after reopening, the plant was forced to halt production again in June after a severe storm flooded parts of the plant.

Driving the news: The Michigan plant has since resumed its production of the specialty formula EleCare for infants with severe food allergies and digestive problems, according to NBC.