Economy & Business

Some Abbott specialty baby formulas expected in stores later this month

Jacob Knutson
The Abbott Nutrition factory in Sturgis, Michigan, in May 2022.
Photo: Matthew Hatcher/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Abbott Nutrition announced Saturday it restarted specialty infant formula production at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility, which was shut down earlier this year following a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recall.

Why it matters: The new supply may help ease a critical baby formula shortage in the U.S., though the company said the release of newly produced specialty formula to consumers won't happen until "beginning on or about" June 20.

The baby formula shortage started in 2021, following production problems and distribution issues stemming from the pandemic. But it was significantly exacerbated when Abbott, one of the largest suppliers of baby formula in the U.S., recalled several of its major brands.

What they're saying: "Abbott is starting production of EleCare and other specialty and metabolic formulas, with initial EleCare product release to consumers beginning on or about June 20," the company said.

  • "We're also working hard to fulfill the steps necessary to restart production of Similac and other formulas and will do so as soon as we can."

The big picture: In response to the shortage, the U.S. started flying in foreign formula shipments, while President Biden invoked the Defense Production Act to increase supply.

  • The Senate Finance Committee announced in May that is investigating Abbott's tax practices and recent stock buybacks.

