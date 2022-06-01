10 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Biden announces third airlift for baby formula
President Biden announced the third Operation Fly Formula flight Wednesday to ease the baby formula shortage.
Driving the news: United Airlines will bring the Kendamil formula free of charge from Heathrow Airport in London to multiple airports across the United States over the next three weeks. This is the first time an airline has donated an Operation Formula Flight.
- United Airlines' shipment will include 300,000 pounds (about 3.7 million 8-ounce bottles) of Kendamil infant formula, the White House said.
- The shipment will begin on June 9.