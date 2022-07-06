Uvalde officer missed chance to shoot gunman, report finds

A police officer armed with a rifle watched the gunman in the Uvalde elementary school shooting walk toward the campus but did not fire while waiting for permission from a supervisor to shoot, according to a report released Wednesday.

Driving the news: Some of the 21 victims at Robb Elementary School, including 19 children, likely “could have been saved” on May 24, according to a report by the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT), a Texas State University training center for active shooter situations.

Authors of the 26-page report said their findings were based on video from police body cameras, radio logs, video taken from the school, testimony from police officers on the scene and verbal statements from investigators. Among their findings:

An Uvalde police officer asked for a supervisor’s permission to shoot the gunman before he entered the building, but the supervisor did not hear the request or responded too late, per the report.

When the officer didn't hear a response, he turned to get confirmation from his supervisor. By the time the officer turned back towards the gunman, he had already entered the building, ALERRT found.

Police also waited too long — one hour, 11 minutes and 26 seconds — before taking action.

The report, which was requested by the Texas Department of Public Safety, noted that the officer would have been justified in using deadly force to stop the gunman.

While officers were in the building early on, the situation became "static" after the gunman fired shots, the report found.

The report also noted that it is "unclear" why officers decided to assault the room when they did, more than an hour later.

"A reasonable officer would have considered this an active situation and devised a plan to address the suspect," the report concluded. "Even if the suspect was no longer firing his weapon, his presence and prior actions were preventing officers from accessing victims in the classroom to render medical aid."

What they're saying: "It is possible that some of the people who died during this event could have been saved if they had received more rapid medical care," the report said.

The report also noted that officers should prioritize saving victims' lives over their own safety, adding that "This ordering means that we expect officers to assume risk to save innocent lives."

"There is a chance that officers will be shot, injured, or even killed while responding," the report said. "This is something that every officer should be acutely aware of when they become a law enforcement officer."

