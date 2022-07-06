Survey: Over half of Americans disapprove of Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Almost six in 10 adults disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and other precedents protecting the federal right to an abortion, according to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center.
The big picture: The survey, which was conducted the week after the court's opinion was issued, highlights what we already knew — that most Americans support a person's right to choose to end their pregnancy.
- In early June, Gallup conducted a poll that found that for the first time, a majority of Americans believe abortion is "morally acceptable."
By the numbers: 57% of adults polled say they disapprove of the court's decision, including 43% who say they "strongly" disapprove.
- On the other hand, 41% say they approve of the decision, with 25% saying they "strongly" approve.
Zoom in: The difference is even starker when divided by political party.
- 82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents disapprove, and 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approve.
When looking at women specifically, over six in 10 (62%) disapprove of the court's decision to get rid of the federal constitutional right to an abortion, and 36% approve.
- While men are more closely divided, over half (52%) disapprove of the decision and 47% approve.