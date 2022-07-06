Almost six in 10 adults disapprove of the Supreme Court's decision overturning Roe v. Wade and other precedents protecting the federal right to an abortion, according to a recent survey from the Pew Research Center.

The big picture: The survey, which was conducted the week after the court's opinion was issued, highlights what we already knew — that most Americans support a person's right to choose to end their pregnancy.

In early June, Gallup conducted a poll that found that for the first time, a majority of Americans believe abortion is "morally acceptable."

By the numbers: 57% of adults polled say they disapprove of the court's decision, including 43% who say they "strongly" disapprove.

On the other hand, 41% say they approve of the decision, with 25% saying they "strongly" approve.

Zoom in: The difference is even starker when divided by political party.

82% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents disapprove, and 70% of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents approve.

When looking at women specifically, over six in 10 (62%) disapprove of the court's decision to get rid of the federal constitutional right to an abortion, and 36% approve.