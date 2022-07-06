Mississippi's only abortion clinic officially shuts down

Jackson Women's Health Organization, which was the only abortion clinic in Mississippi, officially shut down on Wednesday, just a day before the state's trigger ban is set to take effect.

Why it matters: Without the clinic, Mississippi residents will have no other option but to travel out-of-state in order to access abortion care.

Residents of the state are also required to take medication for abortion in person, as Mississippi bans the use of telemedicine and mailing of abortion pills.

State of play: Mississippi's neighboring states are Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee and Alabama, all of which have enacted trigger laws or strict abortion bans.

Louisiana is the only state of the four whose ban has been temporarily blocked, making it the closest state where Mississippians can attempt to access abortion for now.

The big picture: Shannon Brewer, the organization's executive director, told The Texas Tribune that she will be moving the clinic's operations to New Mexico, a state with strong abortion protections that is set to become an abortion safe haven for southern states.

Brewer said she hopes the new clinic, which will be known as Las Cruces Women's Health clinic, will open at some point in July.

While New Mexico has not codified access to abortion in its state laws, it is still considered one of the states where abortion is likely to remain protected following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Worth noting: Jackson Women's Health was the clinic at the center of the Supreme Court Dobbs case, which resulted in the end of Roe.

Details: Mississippi's trigger ban will make performing an abortion illegal and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

It only has exceptions for the risk of death or in reported cases of rape or incest.

Zoom out: Whole Woman's Health, which is one of Texas' main abortion providers, also said on Wednesday that it is closing its four clinic locations in the state and moving operations to New Mexico.

The National Abortion Federation, of which the clinic is a member of, did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Go deeper: Abortion clinics across the country close after Roe v. Wade ruling