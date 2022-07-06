Skip to main content
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jury finds man guilty of murder in death of rapper Nipsey Hussle

Herb Scribner
Stitches can be seen on the back of Eric Holder's head.
A photo of Eric R. Holder Jr. during closing arguments on June 30, 2022. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Jurors on Wednesday found a 32-year-old man guilty of first-degree murder in the 2019 fatal shooting of rapper Nipsey Hussle, the Associated Press reports.

Why it matters: Hussle, a 33-year-old rapper from California, was gunned down soon after the release of his major-label debut album "The Marathon," which earned him a Grammy nomination.

Details: The Los Angeles County jury found Eric R. Holder Jr. guilty of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter in addition to the first-degree murder charge, according to NPR.

  • Jurors deliberated for six hours over two days to reach the verdict.
  • Holder faces a maximum sentence of life in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced in September, NBC News reports.

The backdrop: Hussle and Holder knew each other and grew up within the same South Los Angeles street gang, AP reports.

  • The two had a chance meeting outside of a clothing store where they spoke about rumors Holder had become an informant for the police, per AP.
  • Witnesses said Holder returned to the store later in the day with a gun, where he opened fire on Hussle, NBC reports.

The big picture: The verdict closes a legal battle over Hussle's death that had lasted more than three years and had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, AP reports.

  • Hussle was an advocate against gun violence, NBC News reports. Before his death, he was scheduled to meet with Los Angeles police to discuss ways to stop gang violence.
