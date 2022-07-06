WNBA star Diana Taurasi says US must do "everything and anything" to bring Brittney Griner home

Phoenix Mercury star Diana Taurasi has called on the U.S. government to do whatever it takes to bring Brittney Griner home.

Driving the news: "We're expecting our U.S. government to do everything and anything possible to get 'BG' home as quick as possible," she told Axios.

"I mean, it's been over 130 days of her sitting in a Russian prison and we expect our government to make sure she's safe and to make sure she gets home as soon as possible," she added.

Griner was arrested four months ago at a Moscow airport after authorities said she was carrying vape cartridges that contained hashish oil.

The WNBA star went on trial last Friday on drug charges, which carry up to 10 years in prison.

The U.S. says she has been wrongfully detained,

The big picture: Griner recently wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to help her and other American detainees in Russia, Axios' Ivana Saric writes.