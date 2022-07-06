Biden tells Cherelle Griner he's working to secure Brittney Griner's release

President Biden plans to send WNBA star Brittney Griner a letter and is working to secure her release, he told Griner's wife Cherelle Griner in a phone call Wednesday.

Why it matters: Brittney Griner previously wrote a letter to President Biden asking him to help her and other American detainees in Russia. Biden read Cherelle Griner the letter he plans to send to Brittney, the White House said.

Driving the news: According to the White House, Biden and Vice President Harris spoke with Cherelle Griner about how the Biden administration is working to free Griner, Paul Whelan and other detained U.S. nationals.

Biden told his national security team to remain in contact with Cherelle Griner and their family.

Yes, but: Elizabeth Whelan, the sister of Paul Whelan, criticized Biden for not speaking to her family about her brother, who has been detained in Russia for more than three years.

"If he wants to talk about securing Paul's release, he needs to be talking to the Whelans!" she tweeted. "What are we to think?!," she tweeted on Wednesday.

Catch up quick: Cherelle Griner told "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday that the government needs to do more to help Brittany Griner and that she had not heard from Biden at that point.

Brittney Griner likely wrote to the president “because of the failed attempts that we have had as a family," she said.

The big picture: There have been calls for the government to do more to help Griner.