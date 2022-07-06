The Supreme Court wrapped up its term last month with a blockbuster case - the reversal of Roe v Wade. That decision overshadowed several others this term that point to conservative justices' next target - the executive branch.

Plus: how a mass shooting occurred in Illinois and Highland Park, despite the city and state having some of the strictest gun law in the country.

And: gas prices are declining.

Guests: Axios' Sam Baker and Justin Kaufmann

