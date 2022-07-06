42 mins ago - Podcasts
The Supreme Court’s battle with the executive branch
The Supreme Court wrapped up its term last month with a blockbuster case - the reversal of Roe v Wade. That decision overshadowed several others this term that point to conservative justices' next target - the executive branch.
- Plus: how a mass shooting occurred in Illinois and Highland Park, despite the city and state having some of the strictest gun law in the country.
- And: gas prices are declining.
Guests: Axios' Sam Baker and Justin Kaufmann
Credits: Axios Today is produced by Niala Boodhoo, Sara Kehaulani Goo, Alexandra Botti, Nuria Marquez Martinez, Lydia McMullen-Laird and Alex Sugiura. Music is composed by Evan Viola. You can reach us at [email protected]. You can text questions, comments and story ideas to Niala as a text or voice memo to 202-918-4893.
Go Deeper:
- The Supreme Court's next target is the executive branch
- Highland Park shooting sends shockwaves
- Falling gasoline futures could spell relief at pump