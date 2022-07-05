Data: Tesla; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios

Tesla powered its way through a second quarter marked by COVID lockdowns in China, delivering 254,695 vehicles worldwide, up about 27% from a year earlier.

Why it matters: Investors are watching closely to see how demand holds up for Tesla as the economy slows down.

By the numbers: Tesla is now expected to deliver about 1.4 million vehicles for the year, which would be an "impressive" increase of about 50% for the year, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives projected.

Tesla's stock rose 2.6% on Tuesday — the first day of trading since the holiday weekend sales report.

Yes, but: Tesla's leadership post in the global electric vehicle race is at risk.