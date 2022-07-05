Workers everywhere want higher wages

Workers around the world are walking out as they demand higher wages in the face of rising inflation.

Why it matters: Labor tensions are crippling key areas of global supply chains, which will likely put even more pressure on prices everywhere.

State of play: Britain is facing a “summer of discontent” as everyone from railway and postal workers to teachers are striking, the New York Times reports.

In Germany, some 8,000 dock workers went on strike last week, impacting at least six major ports and causing goods to be stuck.

In France, striking workers separately threatened to shut down an Exxon refinery and disrupted Paris’ main airports.

In South Korea, truckers last month went on an eight-day strike, curbing operations across businesses, including ones that make steel and computer chips. Meanwhile, Hyundai’s unionized workers in the country just voted for a possible strike.

What to watch: U.S. workers — out of anger and a sense of urgency — have been organizing in unprecedented ways.

