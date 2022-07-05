Skip to main content
38 mins ago - Economy & Business

Workers everywhere want higher wages

Hope King
striking workers hold up a sign that in Spanish says how much they're getting paid in different countries
Demonstrators outside El Prat Airport in Barcelona, Spain; Photo: Angel Garcia/Bloomberg

Workers around the world are walking out as they demand higher wages in the face of rising inflation.

Why it matters: Labor tensions are crippling key areas of global supply chains, which will likely put even more pressure on prices everywhere.

State of play: Britain is facing a “summer of discontent” as everyone from railway and postal workers to teachers are striking, the New York Times reports.

  • In Germany, some 8,000 dock workers went on strike last week, impacting at least six major ports and causing goods to be stuck.
  • In France, striking workers separately threatened to shut down an Exxon refinery and disrupted Paris’ main airports.
  • In South Korea, truckers last month went on an eight-day strike, curbing operations across businesses, including ones that make steel and computer chips. Meanwhile, Hyundai’s unionized workers in the country just voted for a possible strike.

What to watch: U.S. workers — out of anger and a sense of urgency — have been organizing in unprecedented ways.

Go deeper.

Go deeper