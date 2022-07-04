Skip to main content
21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says Ukraine war, inflation wouldn’t happen if he were president

Herb Scribner
Former US President Donald Trump gives remarks at an event.
Former U.S> President Donald Trump gives remarks at an event. Photo: Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump said Monday that recent events such as the war in Ukraine and skyrocketing inflation would not have happened if he was still president.

Why it matters: Trump's July 4th comments on the state of the country come as he gears up for a potential 2024 presidential run.

What he said: Trump said "it's not looking good" for the United States right now due to the "major war raging out of control in Europe" and "the highest inflation in memory."

Flashback: In a previous post, Trump called out Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), saying she is a "warmongering and despicable human being" in response to the Jan. 6 select committee hearings.

  • He called the Jan. 6 panel "political thugs" who were involved in his impeachment hearings.

The big picture: Trump's comments come as recent polling shows that voters don't want to see Trump or President Joe Biden run on the ballot in 2024, Axios' Mark Robinson writes.

  • Seven out of 10 people said they don't want to see Biden seek another term.
  • Six in 10 voters said they don't want Trump to run again, with one-in-three voters saying he will divide the country.
Go deeper