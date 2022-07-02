The Palestinian Authority on Saturday gave the bullet the killed Palestinian American Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh to U.S. security coordinator Lt. Gen. Mike Fenzel, senior Israeli officials told me.

Driving the news: The Palestinian attorney general told Al Jazeera that the Palestinian Authority decided to hand over the bullet to the U.S. in order to do a ballistics test to see if it matches the guns that were used by Israeli soldiers on May 11 in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, where Abu Akleh was killed.

Israeli officials said they expect the results of the ballistic test will be ready on Sunday.

The State Department declined to comment.

Behind the scenes: In the last five weeks, the Biden administration has pressed the Palestinians to hand over the bullet, U.S. and Israeli officials told Axios.

After refusing to provide the bullet for weeks, the Palestinians in recent days signaled they might be willing to change course.

On Thursday, Secretary of State Tony Blinken spoke on the phone with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and asked him again to give the bullet to the U.S., a State Department official said.

The big picture: The White House and State Department, who are under political pressure from members of Congress over the Abu Akleh case, appear to want to be able to make some kind of breakthrough in the investigation before President Biden's visit to Israel and the occupied West Bank on July 13.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.