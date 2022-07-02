What we know about the Kentucky mass shooting

Three police officers have died after a mass shooting in Floyd County, Kentucky on Thursday that also injured four others, according to Kentucky State Police.

Driving the news: The alleged shooter barricaded himself before firing at police who were trying to serve a warrant stemming from a domestic violence incident in the Eastern Kentucky county, NBC reports.

Catch up fast: Police arrested Lance Storz, 49, afterward. He faces a slew of charges, including murder, attempted murder of a police officer and assault on a service animal.

Storz was arraigned in court Friday morning, and a judge set his bond at $10 million cash, CNN reports.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing. Further details will be withheld until it is completed, per State Police.

What they’re saying: "They encountered ... pure hell when they arrived. They had no chance," said Floyd County Sheriff John Hunt, according to CNN.

The deputies had not made contact with the alleged shooter when the gunfire started. Hunt said it took officers several hours to determine where they were taking fire from, per CNN.

After close to six hours, police were able to negotiate with the shooter, with help from his family, per CNN.

"[The alleged shooter] was a sheer terrorist ... he was just a terrorist on a mission,” Hunt said.

Details: Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry, Prestonsburg Police Capt. Ralph Frasure and Jacob Chaffins of the Prestonburg Police Department died from injuries stemming from the shooting. A police K-9, Drago, was also killed, per the Louisville Courier-Journal.

Of the officers that remain hospitalized, one is in critical condition and two are in stable condition, Kentucky State Police said in a news release. One other officer who was injured was treated and released.

Another person who was injured in the shooting remains hospitalized, as well.

What’s next: Storz is due in court on July 11.