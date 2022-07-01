New Zealand has added the Proud Boys and The Base to its list of terrorist groups.

Why it matters: The designation bars New Zealand residents from funding or supporting the two far-right extremist groups. It comes three years after the country's worst terrorist attack, which involved an Australian white supremacist.

Details: In documents outlining the decision, law enforcement wrote that the Proud Boys played a key role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. "Actions and statements by [American Proud Boys] members both before and during the attack demonstrate an intention to cause the death or serious bodily injury to people."

The document also pointed to their "adherence to white nationalism, extreme racism, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia," citing examples of members signaling "white power."

Officials said The Base holds similar beliefs and highlighted the group's neo-Nazi ideologies, including "bringing about a 'race war' in the US, the mass execution of people of colour in a coordinated event labelled 'the Day of the Rope', halting the 'great replacement, and the creation of 'white ethno-states' where people of colour are either absent or without democratic power."

The big picture: New Zealand isn't the only country to make the designation.