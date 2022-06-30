House lawmakers eye health spending bill

House appropriators are due to mark up a fiscal 2023 spending bill covering HHS on Thursday that would allocate $242.1 billion to beef up public health infrastructure.

The big picture: The budget blueprint lays out post-pandemic priorities and reverses a decade-old ban on congressional earmarks, allowing lawmakers to target federal spending toward projects in their districts.

Details: The House Democrats' spending plan provides $124.2 billion for HHS, an increase of $15.6 billion above enacted levels.