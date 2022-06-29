Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday Russia should be expelled from the United Nations and called for an international tribunal to investigate "the actions of Russian occupiers on Ukrainian soil."

Driving the news: Zelensky said in a video address to the UN Security Council that the Kremlin must be "brought to justice," otherwise "it could bring terrorist activity" to other European countries and Asia — specifically referencing the Baltic states, Poland, Moldova Kazakhstan.

What he's saying: "We need to act urgently to do everything to make Russia stop the killing spree," Zelensky said.

He said the UN should send a representative to Ukraine so officials could independently verify that Monday's deadly attack on a Kremenchuk shopping center "indeed was a Russian missile strike," after Russia's military denied targeting the mall.

"Putin has become a terrorist," Zelensky of the Russian president. "Daily terrorist acts, without weekends. Every day they are working as terrorists."

Worth noting: Zelensky cited Article 6 of the UN Charter, which states that a member that's "persistently violated the principles contained in the present Charter may be expelled from the organisation by the General Assembly upon the recommendation of the Security Council."

Yes, but: Russia has the power of veto as a UN Security Council permanent member, so that's unlikely to happen.

Flashback: The UN voted unanimously in April to adopt a rule that would automatically trigger a General Assembly meeting if any of the Security Council's five veto-wielding members use that power to block a resolution.

Go deeper: What counts as a war crime and why they're so hard to prosecute