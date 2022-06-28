Skip to main content
U.S. strike in Syria targets senior terrorist leader

Rebecca Falconer
An aerial photograph of Syria's northwestern Idlib province. Photo: Omar Haj Kadour/AFP via Getty Images

A U.S. "kinetic strike" in Syria's Idlib province targeted a senior leader of an Al Qaeda-aligned terrorist group on Monday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) announced.

The big picture: Abu Hamzah al Yemeni, a senior leader of Hurras al-Din, was traveling alone on a motorcycle in the northwestern at the time of the strike, according to a CENTCOM statement. "Initial review indicates no civilian casualties," the statement added.

