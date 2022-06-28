The Staten Island grocery store worker accused of slapping former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on the back on Sunday had his charges reduced after footage of the incident emerged.

Why it matters: In the video obtained by the New York Post, the worker appears to clap the 78-year-old former New York City mayor on the back with an open hand. Giuliani alleged the worker hit him so hard he felt "tremendous pain" in his back.

Driving the news: Giuliani had been at the grocery store to campaign for his son, Andrew Giuliani, who is running for New York governor.

The New York Police Department's (NYPD) initial account said Daniel Gill, 39, "slapped him in the midback while stating, 'What's up scumbag?'" Giuliani claims Gill said, "You're going to kill women," in reference to his recent comment on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

The worker was arrested and initially charged with second-degree assault, but prosecutors ultimately reduced the charges to third-degree assault, third-degree menacing and second-degree harassment.

Gill was released by a judge and ordered to come back to court in August.

What they're saying: "The charges facing Daniel Gill, who has no previous contact with the criminal legal system, are inconsistent with existing law," the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Gill, said in a statement Monday.