Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma to win College World Series
Ole Miss scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning on Sunday to beat Oklahoma, 4-2, and complete the sweep in the College World Series Finals.
Why it matters: The Rebels were the last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament. One magical run later, they are national champions for the first time in program history.
- They join the women's golf team (2021) as the only Ole Miss teams with national titles.
- That's two straight college baseball championships for the Magnolia State (Mississippi State won last year) and three straight for the SEC (Vanderbilt won in 2019).
What they're saying: "I think they've showed a lot of people that you can fall down, you can stumble and you can fail, but that doesn't mean you're a failure," coach Mike Bianco said of his team, which was 22-17 (7-14 SEC) on May 1.
- "If you continue to work hard, you continue to push and you continue to believe, you can accomplish anything."
- "That's not some poster or some tweet to motivate you. We've all heard that. These guys have lived that this season.''
The last word: Ole Miss fans threw down thousands of Jell-O shots during their team's CWS run. On Sunday, Gloria Poplin, a self-described "hotty toddy grandma," told ESPN she was ready to get in on the action:
"I ain't never had a Jell-O shot in my 78-year-old life. But I think I am going to go over there and see if they have any of them left. And I ain't going to bed until Wednesday."