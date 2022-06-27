Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma to win College World Series

Ole Miss scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning on Sunday to beat Oklahoma, 4-2, and complete the sweep in the College World Series Finals.

Why it matters: The Rebels were the last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament. One magical run later, they are national champions for the first time in program history.

They join the women's golf team (2021) as the only Ole Miss teams with national titles.

That's two straight college baseball championships for the Magnolia State (Mississippi State won last year) and three straight for the SEC (Vanderbilt won in 2019).

What they're saying: "I think they've showed a lot of people that you can fall down, you can stumble and you can fail, but that doesn't mean you're a failure," coach Mike Bianco said of his team, which was 22-17 (7-14 SEC) on May 1.

"If you continue to work hard, you continue to push and you continue to believe, you can accomplish anything."

"That's not some poster or some tweet to motivate you. We've all heard that. These guys have lived that this season.''

The last word: Ole Miss fans threw down thousands of Jell-O shots during their team's CWS run. On Sunday, Gloria Poplin, a self-described "hotty toddy grandma," told ESPN she was ready to get in on the action:

"I ain't never had a Jell-O shot in my 78-year-old life. But I think I am going to go over there and see if they have any of them left. And I ain't going to bed until Wednesday."