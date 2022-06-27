Privacy group seeks to put faces on cyber attack victims

A privacy group launched a campaign Monday aiming to show the human toll that cyberattacks have taken on activists, businesses and institutions.

Why it matters: Scams have been taking a huge financial and operational toll on institutions around the world, but they are often downplayed, limiting public awareness.

Details: Digital Peace Now launched the #stillvulnerable campaign, highlighting the experiences of 10 different victims of cyber attacks.

Heidi Kuhn, the CEO of nonprofit Roots of Peace shares how her humanitarian group, which was doing work in Afghanistan, was tricked into wiring over $1 million to a Chinese bank account.

Viktor Zhora, the deputy head of Ukraine's cybersecurity agency, talks about having to fight a digital war alongside a conventional one.

Other stories include a worker at JBS Foods, the world's largest meatpacker, which was hit with an $11 million ransomware attack and Tim Brown, a VP of Cybersecurity at SolarWinds.

Also included anonymously are the experiences of a Lincoln College student whose school closed after a cyberattack, a patient whose hospital was attacked and a crypto investor whose wallet was taken over via a phishing scam.

What they're saying: "Cyberattacks do not discriminate — they can impact anyone, regardless of their background," Digital Peace Now says on its website. "Until our world leaders take meaningful action to protect our shared digital space, we are all #StillVulnerable."