A stand at a Colombia bullring collapsed and killed at least six people and injured more than 100 others on Sunday, provincial officials said, per the New York Times.

The big picture: The tragedy occurred in the central Colombian city of Espinal in Tolima as members of the public participated in a bull-running event, according to multiple reports. President-elect Gustavo Petroi said he's asked officials "not to allow more events involving the death of people or animals," the BBC reports.