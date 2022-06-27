Russian court sets trial date for WNBA star Brittney Griner

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing — four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport, AP reports.

Driving the news: Griner's court appearance in the Moscow suburb of Khimki was set to address procedural issues ahead of her trial, which on Monday was scheduled to begin July 1, per AP.

The big picture: Griner was detained in February after authorities said she had vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison in Russia.

A Russian court earlier this month extended Griner's detention until at least July 2.

U.S. officials have said that Griner was "wrongfully detained," while Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, has called on President Biden to bring the basketball star home.

