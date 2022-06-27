Skip to main content
Russian court sets trial date for WNBA star Brittney Griner

Erin Doherty
WNBA basketball superstar Brittney Griner arrives to a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on June 27, 2022.
WNBA player Brittney Griner arrives at a hearing at the Khimki Court, outside Moscow on June 27. Photo: Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP via Getty Images

WNBA star Brittney Griner appeared in court on Monday for a preliminary hearing — four months after she was arrested at a Moscow airport, AP reports.

Driving the news: Griner's court appearance in the Moscow suburb of Khimki was set to address procedural issues ahead of her trial, which on Monday was scheduled to begin July 1, per AP.

The big picture: Griner was detained in February after authorities said she had vape cartridges containing hashish oil, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison in Russia.

