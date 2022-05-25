The wife of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player detained in Russia, in a "Good Morning America" interview Wednesday urged President Biden to do whatever it takes to bring the basketball player home.

Driving the news: Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Cherelle Griner last week and said that bringing her wife home is a top priority for his department, a State Department spokesperson confirmed to Axios at the time.

Brittney Griner has now been detained in Russia since early March, and the U.S. officially declared her as wrongfully detained in Russia earlier this month.

What she's saying: "I don't know," Cherelle Griner said when asked if she believes Blinken has prioritized the case. "I was grateful for the call. He says she's a top priority, but I want to see it. I feel like to see it would be me seeing her on U.S. soil."

Cherelle Griner said she wants Biden to do anything to free her wife: "I just keep hearing that he has the power. She's a political pawn, so if they're holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it."

Brittney Griner "would wholeheartedly love to not go overseas," Cherelle Griner said. Brittney Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury, and she plays in Russia during the WNBA off-season.

"She has only had one Thanksgiving in the states in nine years and she misses all that stuff just because, you know, she can't make enough in the WNBA to sustain her life."

Of note: Cherelle Griner said that she has not been able to call her wife since she was detained and that she's only been able to communicate with letters "sporadically."