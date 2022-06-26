"This court has lost legitimacy": Warren calls for Supreme Court expansion

The Supreme Court "set a torch" to its legitimacy with its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, warranting an expansion of the number of supreme court justices, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Why it matters: A majority of Americans disapprove of the court's decision to effectively end all federal protections on abortion.

At least 26 Republican-led states in total are expected to ban abortions or heavily restrict access to them in the wake of the ruling, according to the Guttmacher Institute, an abortion-rights organization.

What they're saying: "This court has lost legitimacy. They have burned whatever legitimacy they still may have had after their gun decision, after their voting decision, after their union decision," Warren said.

"They just took the last of it and set a torch to it with the Roe v. Wade opinion," she added.

"I believe we need to get some confidence back in our court and that means we need more justices on the United States supreme court."

Warren also said that she was "deeply concerned" about Justice Clarence Thomas' suggestion in his concurring opinion to the Roe v. Wade ruling that the Supreme Court should reconsider opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives.

