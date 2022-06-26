Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, AP reports.

Driving the news: It was the first strike on the capital since June 5, and took place as Russian troops consolidated gains in the east.

The attack on Kyiv also came as G7 leaders gathered in Germany for a summit largely focused on the war in Ukraine.

State of play: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people were hospitalized with injuries, and a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble, according to AP.

Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said in a Telegram post that a kindergarten was hit in the attacks.

AP journalists in Kyiv reported rescue services were battling flames and rescuing civilians.

What they are saying: United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink tweeted on Sunday that she was "appalled" by the attack.

"As the Kremlin continues its indiscriminate attacks on civilians, & our partners will pursue every avenue to ensure those responsible for atrocities are held accountable."

The big picture: The strike came on the same day President Biden said the United States and other G7 leaders are set to announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia. They hope that measure will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine.

Go deeper: 100 days that rocked the globe