Russia strikes Kyiv for first time in three weeks
Russia attacked the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in the early Sunday, striking at least two residential buildings, AP reports.
Driving the news: It was the first strike on the capital since June 5, and took place as Russian troops consolidated gains in the east.
- The attack on Kyiv also came as G7 leaders gathered in Germany for a summit largely focused on the war in Ukraine.
State of play: Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said four people were hospitalized with injuries, and a 7-year-old girl was pulled alive from the rubble, according to AP.
- Culture minister Oleksandr Tkachenko said in a Telegram post that a kindergarten was hit in the attacks.
- AP journalists in Kyiv reported rescue services were battling flames and rescuing civilians.
What they are saying: United States Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget A. Brink tweeted on Sunday that she was "appalled" by the attack.
- "As the Kremlin continues its indiscriminate attacks on civilians, & our partners will pursue every avenue to ensure those responsible for atrocities are held accountable."
The big picture: The strike came on the same day President Biden said the United States and other G7 leaders are set to announce a ban on imports of gold from Russia. They hope that measure will further isolate Russia economically over its invasion of Ukraine.
