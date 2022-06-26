Prince Charles denies wrongdoing over donations by Qatari politician

The office of Prince Charles has denied there was any wrongdoing in the heir to the British throne accepting bags full of cash as charity donations from a Qatari politician, Reuters reported Sunday.

Driving the news: The Sunday Times on Saturday reported the prince was given a total of 3 million euros ($3.2 million) by Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, the former prime minister of Qatar.

According to the Times, the money was handed over to Charles at private meetings between 2011 and 2015 — on one occasion in a suitcase, and on another in shopping bags from London’s Fortnum & Mason department store.

What they're saying: "Charitable donations received from Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim were passed immediately to one of the prince's charities who carried out the appropriate governance and have assured us that all the correct processes were followed," the prince's office said in a statement on Sunday, per Reuters.

"Each payment was deposited into the accounts of the Prince of Wales’s Charitable Fund (PWCF)," the statement added.

There is no suggestion the payments were illegal, the Sunday Times reported.