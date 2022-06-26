Actor Matthew McConaughey in an op-ed for the Austin American-Statesman Sunday applauded the bipartisan federal gun bill that President Biden signed into law on Saturday as an example of the power of compromise.

The big picture: The law enhanced background checks for people under 21, increased funding for mental health and school safety and provided incentives for states to implement "red flag" laws. It's the most significant federal gun legislation passed in nearly 30 years.

What he's saying: "By coming together and finding a sensible balance, a bipartisan group of lawmakers passed a bill that will help solve a problem we all agree is unbearable," McConaughey wrote.

"While this bill isn’t perfect, it is a shining example of a great American potential and political virtue: the act of compromise and validating an opposing viewpoint."

"This is a quintessential virtue of America, where two seemingly contradictory approaches to the same problem can be true at the same time, AND, when combined, actually reveal a more useful and powerful solution than either on its own."

— Matthew McConaughey in an op-ed

"For responsible gun owners, this bill does not take your guns away or restrict access to firearms," McConaughey wrote.

"This bill will save innocent lives by keeping guns out of the law-breaking and irresponsible hands that are trying to hijack the Second Amendment."

Background: McConaughey, a native of Uvalde, Texas, visited the White House earlier this month to advocate for gun control legislation after a gunmen killed 19 children and two adults at an elementary school there.