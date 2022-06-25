A single cell the size of a human eyelash is now the world's largest known bacteria, scientists report this week.

The big picture: The discovery challenges theories about how big bacteria can be.

"It would be like a human encountering another human as tall as Mount Everest," Jean-Marie Volland, a researcher at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBNL) and a co-author of the new study said in a news briefing.

Details: Thiomargarita magnifica is 50 times larger than other known giant bacteria and can be seen with the naked eye.

Marine biologist Olivier Gros of the Université des Antilles in Guadeloupe discovered the nearly centimeter-long bacterium attached to sunken mangrove leaves. It was first reported in a preprint paper earlier this year and is described in more detail in a paper published today in the journal Science.

The bacterium has more than 500,000 copies of its genome (which has three times as many genes as most other bacteria) in a single cell. With six terabytes of DNA, the bacterium stores 1,000 times more DNA than a human cell, said co-author Tanja Woyke of LBNL.

Unlike other bacteria in which DNA floats around the cell, the bacterium's DNA is encapsulated in compartments in the cells — an unusual degree of complexity for bacteria.

The researchers suggest the DNA is compartmentalized because the bacterium has to have multiple copies of its genome to produce the proteins it needs throughout its giant structure.

The intrigue: The giant cells aren't fragile.

It is "actually quite puzzling to realize that a single bacterium can be so strong and hold its shape like this," Volland said, adding "it is probably the first opportunity we have to play with tweezers with a single bacterium."

It's unclear why the bacterium is big. One possibility is it allows them to escape predators.

What they're saying: The complex bacterium isn't the missing link between single-celled prokaryotes and multicellular eukaryotes, the researchers said.