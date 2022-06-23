13 mins ago - World
Biden administration to send Ukraine $450 million in military aid
The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will send Ukraine another $450 million in military aid to help the country fend off Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion.
Why it matters: The Department of Defense said the new aid package includes four long-range rocket launchers as well as 36,000 artillery rounds.
By the numbers: The Pentagon said Thursday's announcement was its 13th inventory transfer to Ukraine since August 2021. It will also include:
- 18 tactical vehicles to tow 155mm artillery
- 1,200 grenade launchers
- 2,000 machine guns
- 18 coastal and riverine patrol boats
- Spare parts and other equipment
The big picture: The decision comes about a week after the Biden administration announced $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine.
- The Pentagon said the U.S. has committed $6.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24
- It also comes as Ukraine and Russia battle for control of two key cities in the eastern Donbas region, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.
- Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych warned Thursday that the fight for the two cities had reached a "fearsome climax."
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video post Thursday that Russian forces "want to destroy the whole Donbas step by step."
