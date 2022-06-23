Biden administration to send Ukraine $450 million in military aid

The Biden administration announced Thursday that it will send Ukraine another $450 million in military aid to help the country fend off Russia's illegal and unprovoked invasion.

Why it matters: The Department of Defense said the new aid package includes four long-range rocket launchers as well as 36,000 artillery rounds.

By the numbers: The Pentagon said Thursday's announcement was its 13th inventory transfer to Ukraine since August 2021. It will also include:

18 tactical vehicles to tow 155mm artillery

1,200 grenade launchers

2,000 machine guns

18 coastal and riverine patrol boats

Spare parts and other equipment

The big picture: The decision comes about a week after the Biden administration announced $1 billion military aid package to Ukraine.

The Pentagon said the U.S. has committed $6.1 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s unprovoked invasion on Feb. 24

It also comes as Ukraine and Russia battle for control of two key cities in the eastern Donbas region, Severodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych warned Thursday that the fight for the two cities had reached a "fearsome climax."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video post Thursday that Russian forces "want to destroy the whole Donbas step by step."

