Salesforce and AT&T are teaming up to cut greenhouse gas emissions from Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, such as construction equipment and transportation infrastructure.

Driving the news: AT&T said it's joining Salesforce's Net Zero Cloud, which allows users to track their carbon emissions.

Why it matters: The partnership could bring AT&T closer to fulfilling its Connected Climate Initiative, it said. The telecom's goal is to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 1 billion metric tons by 2035 using connectivity-based solutions.

The big picture: AT&T focuses its emissions tracking work on sectors that have large carbon footprints, such as manufacturing, energy and transportation, according to a company statement.

Heavy machinery equipment outfitted with AT&T's IoT devices allows companies to obtain data on their performance, such as engine hours, fuel consumption, and increasingly, emissions as well, the company said.

Such data can now be funneled into the Net Zero Cloud, allowing emissions to be calculated and tracked, it said.

What they're saying: Patrick Flynn, global head of sustainability at Salesforce, told Axios in an interview that the partnership will get “better-trusted data” to customers, “so they can use their purchasing power even more effectively to provide a tailwind for decarbonization strategies."

Context: Salesforce built its Net Zero Cloud to keep tabs on its own emissions, but now it is marketed to others, Flynn said.