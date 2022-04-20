Data: Crunchbase; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

Climate software startups have raked in roughly $1.3 billion in total private funding to date, but are only just getting started.

Why it matters: Funding for climate technology startups still remains relatively low and accounts for less than a quarter of all venture capital dollars deployed in the last year.

By the numbers: Crunchbase looked at 27 climate technology startups that raised private funding over the last year. A Crunchbase representative tells Axios that it has tracked climate-tech company data as long as any other industry, but has started breaking out focused reports in the past year.

The industry was dominated by just four companies that have raised more than $100 million each to date. Those four companies — GridPoint, Xpansiv, Arcadia and Persefoni — accounted for roughly $818 million of the total $1.3 billion raised.

More than half of total funding to date — $640 million — was secured in the last year.

Roughly half of that figure was raised in 2022, Crunchbase reports.

Eight of the top 10 funded climate startups were based in the U.S.

Between the lines: Large rounds indicate that more capital is chasing just a handful of target companies.

Carbon accounting has been a particularly appealing area for investors. Watershed, a three-year-old carbon accounting startup, was valued at $1 billion in its most recent round in February, a $70 million Series B.

What they're saying: "Climate-focused software startups were a hot area for early-stage investment last year," wrote Crunchbase News' Joanna Glasner. "Now it appears companies are graduating rather quickly to larger rounds and much higher valuations."