Ex-Trump aide books written after 2020 lag in sales

The barrage of books published by ex-President Trump aides and administration officials after he lost the 2020 election promised "receipts" and revelations into the Trump White House.

Why it matters: But the boon in books — written by high-profile administration officials, including Mark Meadows and Stephanie Grisham — have lagged in readership and largely struggled to stand out, Politico reports.

By the numbers: Meadows, Trump's former chief of staff, published "The Chief's Chief" a year after the 2020 election, promising a "frank, candid account" of the administration, per Politico.

Meadows has so far sold 21,569 books, Politico writes from NPD Bookscan data, a market research firm that tracks book sales.

has so far sold 21,569 books, Politico writes from NPD Bookscan data, a market research firm that tracks book sales. Trump's COVID response coordinator Deborah Birx has sold fewer than 6,000 copies of her book, which chronicles the administration's COVID-19 response.

has sold fewer than 6,000 copies of her book, which chronicles the administration's COVID-19 response. Scott Atlas, a COVID-19 adviser under Trump, has sold some 27,000 copies of his book, "A Plague Upon Our House."

a COVID-19 adviser under Trump, has sold some 27,000 copies of his book, "A Plague Upon Our House." Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham has sold 38,249 copies, which promised to reveal "surprising new scandals."

has sold 38,249 copies, which promised to reveal "surprising new scandals." Kellyanne Conway's book, published in late May, has sold 42,273 copies.

book, published in late May, has sold 42,273 copies. Former attorney general Bill Barr sold 64,103 books.

sold 64,103 books. Former defense secretary Mark Esper sold 20,900 books.

sold 20,900 books. Former Trump aide Peter Navarro's book, which Politico called an "ode to Trump’s approach to governance," has sold 80,218 copies.

The big picture: Two books published while Trump was in the White House racked up significantly more sales, per Politico.

Former national security adviser John Bolton's book, "The Room Where it Happened," has sold 680,949 copies.

Former FBI director James Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty," has sold 626,810 copies, according to Bookscan data.

Between the lines: While Bookscan data does not include the full extent of book sales — it reflects about 70% of hardcover sales and doesn't account for ebook and audio uploads — it still provides a glimpse into readers' appetite for the content, Politico notes.

