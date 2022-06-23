1 hour ago - World
Afghans dig by hand in search for survivors after deadly quake
Rescue workers and residents in southeastern Afghanistan are combing through rubble searching for trapped survivors of Wednesday's massive earthquake that officials say left more than 1,000 people dead and 1,600 others injured.
The big picture: Reports and images are only now beginning to emerge from some of the most remote villages and towns affected. In some areas, residents have told local and international media that nearly entire villages have been destroyed.
- Lacking proper equipment, some residents dug through the rubble by hand, per AP.
State of play: Survivors, Afghan aid groups and the Taliban have called on the international community to provide support.
- "We are with nothing and have nothing, not even a tent to live in," one survivor told AP.
- The devastating earthquake hit a country already reeling from economic issues, hunger and other crises.